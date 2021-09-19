AVON PARK – A half game two weeks ago, rescheduled game last week and a missed week of practice due to COVID quarantine protocol did not take long to show their effects as the Avon Park Red Devils football team fell behind early in a 49-14 loss to the Hardee Wildcats on Friday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
Two turnovers and less than five minutes into the game, the Red Devils found themselves in a 21-0 hole without running an offensive play.
“It is hard to dig out of a hole like that when you shoot yourself in the foot that many times early,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We showed some good stuff, came back and scored, made a critical stop on defense, drove inside their 30 and shot ourselves in the foot again.”
Hardee started the game with a 59 yard drive that resulted in a 12 yard touchdown run by Wildcats’ quarterback Kellon Lindsey to make the score 7-0.
Then the horror show started as Avon Park muffed and fumbled away the kickoff return that Hardee recovered at the Red Devils’ nine yard line. Two plays later, Hardee increased their lead to 14-0 on a 19 yard touchdown pass from Lindsey to Edgar Cherry.
It did not get any better for Avon Park on the next kickoff, as it was fumbled, recovered by Hardee’s Mekhi Brown and returned 21 yards for a touchdown as the Wildcats lead ballooned to 21-0 with 7:23 left in the first quarter and Avon Park had yet to run an offensive play.
When Avon Park finally got the ball on offense, they showed that they were able to compete after returning a kickoff to the Hardee 41.
Nine plays later Mykale Garrett ran around the right side for a twelve yard touchdown to put the Red Devils on the board and cut the Wildcats’ lead to 14 at 21-7 in the first quarter.
Avon Park looked to cut Hardee’s lead further, driving to the Wildcats’ 21 early in the second quarter, though the drive stalled in a turnover on downs.
A big run by Hardee and a pass interference call on Avon Park helped Hardee expand their lead back to 21 on a 16 yard touchdown pass at 28-7.
Hardee added one more score to take a 35-7 halftime lead on a 70 yard punt return for a touchdown.
Midway through the third quarter, Hardee recovered a Red Devil fumble on Avon Park’s 23 and scored on the next play on a pass from Lindsey to Josh Porter down the right sideline as the Wildcats’ lead swelled to 42-7 and invoked the running clock.
Each team added touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Avon Park’s Jamarion Davis scored on a 22 yard run early in the fourth and Hardee on a 20 yard pass midway through the fourth to make the final score 49-14.
“It sucks that we lost,” added Albritton “but the effort and lack of determination was more disappointing than what was showing on the scoreboard. They wanted it more, they did not make many mistakes and we made a ton.”
The Red Devils play on the road at the Lake Region Thunder this Friday in a rescheduled game. The Thunder are 2-1 with wins over Lake Placid in Week 1 and a 12-0 win over Poinciana last Friday.
Riverview Sarasota 21, Sebring 14
RIVERVIEW – The Sebring Blue Streaks fought hard but came up short against the Riverview Sarasota Rams Friday night. The Blue Streaks suffered their second consecutive loss and now have an even record of 2-2.
“Another game where we are the underdog playing a big opponent and we still belonged on the field with them,” explained Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “Its a game we should have won, we should have won by multiple touchdowns. We had opportunities to put more touchdowns on the board but didn’t. Offensively we were controlling the line of scrimmage and defensively we were getting stops. They (Riverview) would punt the ball and then we would turn the ball back over, that is tough. Two scores were on those turnovers just like the week before. It is crucial turnovers at bad times and we don’t get the last big stop that we need.”
The Rams struck first with a touchdown early in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Sebring answered a short time later when Travis Kerney ran the ball 55 yards for a touchdown. Jean Carlos Sanchez kicked the extra point through the uprights tying the game at 7-7 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Sebring’s Josiah Taylor intercepted the ball but the Blue Streaks ended up punting the ball away.
The Rams fumbled the ball, Sebring’s Joshua Carter scooped it up and ran the ball it in for a touchdown giving the Blue Streaks a 14-7 lead with 3 minutes left in the first half.
As time was running out in the second quarter the Rams fumbled the ball once again and Sebring recovered it on Riverview’s 28-yard line. Moments later Kerney made a long run all the way to the Rams’ 1-yard line with less than a minute left on the clock but time ran out before Sebring could punch it in. Sebring held a 14-7 lead at halftime.
With 5 minutes left in the third period the Blue Streaks fumbled the ball and Riverview unfortunately recovered it on Sebring’s 6-yard line. Rams’ Jay’den Birch rushed for a touchdown and the game was once again tied, 14-14.
Late in the fourth quarter, Riverview’s Birch made a 61 yard touchdown run and with the point after the Rams reclaimed the lead, 21-14. The Blue Streaks were unable to rally and fell to Riverview 21-14.
“We are a good football team but we have to get out of our own way,” stated Scott. “We could have pulled out the upset but we walked away with a loss again. We knew it was going to be a tough stretch. Our kids need to continue to grow and gain confidence. Good football teams don’t beat themselves and we are beating ourselves. We are playing ourselves and the opponents and we are playing tough opponents.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks will host the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders, who are 3-1, Friday night . Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Firemen’s Memorial Field.
“It won’t get any easier next week,” Scott added. “We will be playing Clearwater Central Catholic. We have to continue to work on the little things that will help us be a successful team such as tackling better, running routes better, throwing, catching and all those things that turn into big things.”