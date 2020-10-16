AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils hosted the Hardee Wildcats on Tuesday night in which the Wildcats narrowly pulled out the sweep in the girls and boys total team scores.
The Wildcats outpointed the Red Devils overall 332-252 with the Hardee girls outscoring the Red Devil girls 176-99. The Wildcat boys edged the Red Devils boys by three points, 156-153.
Winners of each event are listed below as well as individual or teams that came in a close second or third.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Hardee 2:26.21; Abby Duke, Paige Justice, Drew Beattie and Bailey Tinsley.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Avon Park 2:10.22; Logan Cox; David Mulero; Luke McGrath and Dorian Taylor.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: (1) Hardee 2:18.88; Lahna Christian. (2) Avon Park 2:19.62 Hollie Myers.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Hardee 2:08.40 Aiden Thomas.
Girls 200 Individual Medley: Hardee 2:44.60 Abby Duke.
Boys 200 Individual Medley: Hardee 2:25.91 Trey Canary.
Girls 50 Freestyle: Hardee 29.88 Paige Justice.
Boys 50 Freestyle: (1) Hardee 24.77 Jake Stephens; (2) Avon Park 25.00 Jackson Barben.
Girls 1 Meter Diving: Avon Park 160.25 Madison Talley.
Boys 1 Meter Diving: (1) Avon Park 171.50 Dorian Taylor; (2) Hardee 170.10 Gage Camacho.
Girls 100 Butterfly: (1) Hardee 1:25.59 Riley Justiss; (2) Avon Park 1:26.55 Riley Sevigny.
Girls 100 Freestyle: Hardee 1:11.47 Savannah Sperry.
Boys 100 Freestyle: (1) Hardee 56.24 Aiden Thomas; (2) Hardee 56.57 Jake Stephens.
Girls 500 Freestyle: (1) Hardee 6:58.20 Drew Beattie; (2) Hardee 6:58.78 Mattie Wells.
Boys 500 Freestyle: Avon Park 6:14.67 Luke McGrath.
Girls 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) Hardee 1:59.86 Bailey Tinsley, Laynee Henry, Lahna Christian and Emma Hays. (2) Avon Park 2:00.04 Hollie Myers, Kinsloe Barben, Riley Sevigny and Kendal Lambert.
Boys 200 Freestyle Relay: (1) Hardee 1:40.69 Andrew Reschke, Trey Canary, Jake Stephens and Aiden Thomas; (2) Avon Park 1:40.87 Josh Farless, Will Barben, Kent Clark and Jackson Barben.
Girls 100 Backstroke: Hardee 1:12.66 Lahna Christian.
Boys 100 Backstroke: Avon Park 1:03.25 Josh Farless.
Girls 100 Breaststroke: Hardee 1:26.49 Paige Justice.
Boys 100 Breaststroke: (1) Avon Park 1:21.92 Carmine Santiago; (2) Hardee 1:22.21 Elijah Albritton; (3) Hardee 1:22.42 Davis Roberts.
Girls 400 Freestyle Relay: Hardee 4:34.19 Abby Duke, Drew Beattie, Emma hays and Paige Justice.
Boys 400 Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 3:54.18 Jackson Barben, Kent Clark, Will Barben and Josh Farless.
The Red Devils competed on Thursday night against multiple schools to include Sebring and Bartow at Rowdy in Lake Wales with results unavailable at press time.