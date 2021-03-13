AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils fell short on Thursday night as they hosted the Hardee Wildcats; a last minute replacement for their original intended opponent, the Frostproof Bulldogs; in a 5-3 decision that dropped the Red Devils record to 7-3 on the season. The Wildcats improved to 6-2.
Hardee took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, taking advantage of their leadoff batter being hit by a pitch, an error that allowed a runner to advance to third with one out and later scoring on a groundball out.
The Wildcats posted another run in the top of the third, again getting two runners on base on one out walks and an error allowed a run to score to put Hardee up 2-0.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the third with a run of their own as Dawson Bryant singled into center field and with two outs, Josh Regino hit a single into center that allowed Bryant to score as the Red Devils cut the Wildcats lead in half, 2-1.
Avon Park pitcher Garrick Rowe started the fourth inning strong, striking out the first two batters, then everything went south starting with an error on an inning ending groundball that would have kept the score 2-1.
Instead it turned into three straight base hits, singles by Boone Pazzaglia and Caleb Block to load the bases and a double into left field by Kellon Lindsey to clear the bases as the Wildcats took a 5-1 lead.
Avon Park tried to rally back in the bottom of the fourth as Sam Ferguson lead off the inning reaching on a groundball error to second base.
Ferguson advanced to second on a single into left by Mason Price and a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Bryant allowed Ferguson to reach third and Price to second with one out.
Jalan Gordon drove in both Ferguson and Price with a single into center field, though he was thrown out trying to reach second on the throw from the center fielder to the catcher. With the two runs, Avon Park again cut the Wildcats lead in half to two, as they trailed 5-3 after four innings.
Dawson Byrant, who came in the fourth inning to pitch to get the final out, pitched three straight scoreless innings to keep the Red Devils in the game.
The Hardee pitchers were equal to the task as they kept the Red Devils scoreless the last three innings as the Red Devils fell short 5-3.
Jalan Gordon led the Red Devils with two hits and two RBIs.
Avon Park will be playing in Sebring on Monday and Tuesday in a tournament. Monday at 4 p.m. against South Lake and Tuesday at 1 p.m. against John Carroll Catholic.