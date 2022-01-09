WAUCHULA — After a hard fought battle the Hardee Wildcats came out on top defeating the Avon Park Red Devils, 4-0, in a Class 3A-District 9 match. The Red Devils had three key players out due to COVID protocols and the JV game was canceled due to COVID. Avon Park’s record fell to 3-7-1 on the season while the Wildcats was boosted to 8-5-2.
“Being in the break hurts you a little bit but I think we did really well,” said Avon Park Coach John Merlo. “This team (Hardee) beat us 6-0 the last time we faced them and I felt parts of the game we had control a lot but then we lost it on a few good runs by No. 3 (Abigail Rast) who is so good for them. She is fast and has a great shot. Our goalie did outstanding with some big saves.. I thought when we were organized we looked really good tonight but it is maintaining that. When we control the ball we look really well. I felt like it was 40 to 60 percent possession. When we were in that 40 possession we were controlling the ball really well and moving it around.”
The Wildcats came out strong scoring their first goal just a couple minutes into the match. Hardee’s Abigail Rast netted a shot from 20 yards out from the left side to give the Wildcats an early 1-0 lead.
Before the end of the first half Rast added another goal for Hardee giving them a 2-0 lead.
The Red Devil’s keeper Jailyn Orellana gave it her all and made eight saves on the night.
Midway through the second half the Wildcats expanded their lead with another goal by Rast to put Hardee up 3-0.
As time ran out in the match the Wildcats received a corner kick that was headed in to give Hardee an overwhelming 4-0 lead. The Wildcats made a total of 12 shots on goal making four of them while Avon Park had 4 shots.
“Overall I would rate us a 6, we still have room for improvement,” said Merlo. “Erika (Chavez) our sweeper and Ashley (Martinez) our stopper did an excellent job in the middle. Joe (Joerina Satine) our left defender did a really good job containing No. 3 (Rast). We are trying a little bit of formation change in case of injuries. When you are getting close to districts you want to do some shifting. Some of the girls were a little uncomfortable with it but it will help us once we get to districts. We are trying to focus more on better control in the middle and our outside wings attacking more and crossing.
“We are working on it but they aren’t really getting it yet but for a young team that are mainly freshman that’s to be expected. Overall for the season I am proud of them. We have three wins this years from a team that hasn’t won in 10 years, that is a big improvement. I like where we are going, we have teachable moments and no game has been a blowout, we have been in every game but have to learn to finish. It will come eventually”
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Clewiston Tigers on Tuesday as they celebrate senior night. The match will begin at 6:30 p.m.