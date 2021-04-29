WAUCHULA – In a tightly contested baseball game, the Hardee Wildcats pulled away from the Avon Park Red Devils in the late innings. In the Class 4A- District 11 semi-final round the Wildcats won 6-2 win to end the Red Devils season and advance to the finals on Thursday.
Avon Park started the game as they left off the night before against Tenoroc as Garrick Rowe led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mason Price. Moving to third on a ground ball by Dawson Bryant, Rowe scored on a single into centerfield by Josh Regino to take a 1-0 lead.
Avon Park starting pitcher Mason Price had issues finding the umpires strike zone, walking the first two batters, which provoked an early pitching change as the Red Devils brought in Josh Regino. Both leadoff walks eventually scored, the first on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by Palmer Klein and the second on a passed ball as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead after the first inning.
The Red Devils tied the game in the top of the second, taking advantage of an error on the second baseman that allowed Stanley Holdman to reach base to start the inning. Holdman reached third on a sacrifice bunt by Kaden Bryant and later scored on a ground ball to third by Brad Benton to tie the game at two.
Regino sent the Wildcats down in order in the second inning and kept Hardee scoreless in the third and fourth innings as the two teams remained knotted up at two after four innings.
Hardee took the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Klein led off with a walk that was followed by a single into left field by Alex Solis. Dawson Bryant came in as relief with one out and was on the cusp of getting out of the inning without any damage getting the next batter out until Dawson Hanchey hit a clutch two out single into centerfield that glanced off the glove of the Red Devil diving shortstop to drive in Klein and put the Wildcats back on top 3-2.
Hardee added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth as Wildcat starting pitcher Carson Montsdeoca ended the game, after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh, with three straight strikeouts for a complete game win in which gave up two runs on five hits and struck out seven.
Regino pitched 3.2 innings to keep the Wildcats in check, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out five.
The Red Devils finish the season with a 14-9 record and the Hardee Wildcats while travel to Sebring on Thursday to face the Blue Streaks for the Class 4A-District 11 Championship.