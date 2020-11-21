AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils boys soccer team, after having several games postponed or cancelled, finally played their first regular season game on Thursday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park against the Hardee Wildcats.
Despite losing their first game 4-2, the Red Devils looked solid in the first half taking a 1-0 lead before succumbing in the second half.
“I am please with how we played,” said Avon Park Head Coach Joshua Virkler. “..We played them before in preseason and we played much better this time around.”
“I feel like some of my young guys who are playing varsity for the first time this season, they are progressing really quickly, they were much more disciplined this game than the last one. In the end fitness got us and a few moments of inattention cost us.”
Knowing that Hardee was solid at maintaining midfield possession, Virkler stated that they wanted to play more counter attack ball. Knowing that this strategy would allow Hardee to take more shots than them, their plan was to force them to take those shots as far away as possible.
It worked to perfection in the first half as neither team scored for the first thirty plus minutes as the Red Devil goal keeper Wesley Hair dove to block shots or shots by Hardee missed their mark hitting the top and sides of the goal.
With about seven minutes left in the first half, Avon Park took advantage on a counter attack, with a cluster of players in front of the goal, Brian Sanchez-Guzman scored to put the Red Devils up 1-0 and maintained that lead going into the intermission.
Avon Park continued to executed in the second half, allowing far shots and keeping Hardee from getting close until nearly halfway into the second half when Hardee was able to get behind the Red Devils defense and Andrew Arreola scored on a 20 yard shot to tie the game at one.
With fifteen minutes left, Hardee took the lead on a breakaway shot on the right side by Julian Molina to make the score 2-1.
Three minutes later a mistake by the Red Devils throwing in bounds from deep in their territory allowed Hardee to steal the ball and score as Ali Able, center, passed to Jaime Villa, who scored to put the Wildcats up 3-1.
Hardee made the score 4-1 as Avon Park argued a call and the Wildcats continued to play, allowing a goal to score.
Avon Park settled down and scored once more with four minutes left in the game off a corner kick that Chase Bandazian was able to get a shoulder on and push past the goal keeper into the net to make the final score 4-2.
“We did a good job at that in the early part of the game,” added Zirkler. “Towards the end we get sucked up, get behind us and get the shot they wanted on goal.”
As for arguing the call and not paying attention to play continuing, Zirkler stated “that it is one of those things as a coach you tell your players to be disciplined and not to argue because you lose your attentiveness to the game going on around you, that cost us.”
“I believe they are progressing well, we did not have a couple of starters because they are quarantined, so I think we can build on that as we move on through the season.”