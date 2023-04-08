AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils baseball team (9-9) stranded eight base runners as they lost their fourth straight game on Thursday Night, 4-2, to the Hardee Wildcats (10-6) at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park.
Of those eight stranded, four were in scoring position.
Avon Park starter Bradley Benton pitched well, getting out of the first inning after giving up a leadoff double to Kellon Lindsey.
The Red Devils squandered an opportunity in the bottom of the first, with base hits by Benton and Eric Harrison Jr with two outs, but were unable to push a run across, leaving the game scoreless after the first inning.
The second inning was quiet and Benton sat down eight straight Wildcats batters to keep Hardee scoreless after their third at bat.
Avon Park took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the third as Giovanni Perez led off with a double into the right-center field gap and scored on a single into right-center by Benton to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead.
Hardee responded in the top of the fourth as a walk, fielder’s choice and singles by Cody Rieder and Roel Juarez scored one run to tie the game and a sacrifice fly into center field by Casen Smith gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Avon Park tried to answer in the bottom of the fourth, coming up empty after loading the bases with two outs.
Hardee added a run in the top of the fifth as Shawn Rimes reached on an error and then advanced to third on an error during a pickoff attempt at first. He subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly to center field to give Hardee a 3-1 lead.
Avon Park matched Hardee’s run in the bottom of the fifth as Jalan Gordon sliced a double down the left field line and reached third on an error in a pickoff attempt at second. Gordon later scored on a sacrifice fly to center by Harrison to inch the Red Devils back to within one, 3-2, after five innings.
Neither team scored in the sixth and Hardee added and insurance run in the top of the seventh to beat the Red Devils 4-2.
Benton pitched a complete game in the loss, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out five. Benton also had two of Avon Park’s six hits and drove in one run.
The Red Devils will try to avoid going under 500 for the season on Monday against the DeSoto Bulldogs and host county rival, the Lake Placid Green Dragons, on Thursday in Avon Park.