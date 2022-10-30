WAUCHULA — Even difficult losses have silver linings.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (4-5) lost 29-22 to the Hardee Wildcats (1-5) Friday night. The Green Dragons struggled to contain the Wildcats’ offensive attack as they allowed touchdown drives in all four quarters. Additionally, the loss prevents the possibility of finishing over .500 in the regular season while the Wildcats grabbed their first win of the year.
Despite the loss, the Green Dragons might’ve found their signal caller in freshman August Stivender who filled in for an unavailable Mason Jacobs. Head Coach Brandon Ludwig said he has the ability to compliment their ground game.
“He was getting the ball out left and right,” Ludwig said. “He was making some audibles on his own, which, that’s what we need to do to win. I can’t be out there to make an audible so he did it on his own. And he did a really good job.”
It was Green Dragon ball to start the contest. After a handful of runs, Damarion Mitchell broke off a big gainer to the Hardee 36-yard line. A personal foul pushed it up to the 21. Rushes from Keveun Mason and Stivender got their team to first and goal from the 10.
Another rush, this time from Mitchell, cut that distance in half. The next play was a pass play out of the wildcat but Mason’s read wasn’t open and the play resulted in a sack. After another negative play, the placekicker-less Green Dragons had no choice but to go for it.
Unfortunately that play resulted in a sack and a turnover on downs.
And the Wildcats made quick work of their possession. Hardee drove right down the field from their own 15 for a touchdown in just six plays and a little over 2.5 minutes.
Both teams traded punts with a key pressure from Wyatt Hines on Hardee quarterback Kellon Lindsey forcing an incompletion and a third down stop. However, the Wildcat punt pinned the Green Dragons at their own six. Fortunately, they had Mason.
The game-breaking running back sliced through the Hardee defense and up the sideline, fighting off defenders all the way to the Wildcat 28.
A third down scramble from Stivender set the Dragons up in the red zone. Hardee gave them five extra yards by playing with too many defenders on the field. Two plays later, Mason found a hole and scored. He then punched in a two-point conversion for a 8-6 lead with a little under 4.5 minutes in the half.
However, the Wildcats orchestrated another touchdown drive to bookend the half with scores. A busted coverage on 1st-and-27 set them up at the six. Two plays later Lindsey had his second total touchdown of the evening. A two-point conversion gave Hardee a 14-8 lead.
The Green Dragons tried for a miracle to get in the end zone before half. Freshman Monterius Williams helped with that on a deep ball from Mason to get Lake Placid about 40 yards from the end zone. However, the Hail Mary attempt on the next play fell short.
Hardee made it back-to-back scoring drives on its first second half series. Lindsey scored his second rushing touchdown on a scramble off a bootleg to the right. Running back Edner Cherry converted the two-pointer to make it 22-8 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.
Lake Placid seemed to respond promptly with a long touchdown from Mason but it was called back due to a block in the back. Stivender connected with Adrian Hawthorne and Mitchell for two third down conversions with the pass to Mitchell setting up Lake Placid at the 11.
After some unsuccessful rushes, Stivender and Co. were dealing with fourth down from about the Wildcat seven. Stivender took the snap and surveyed the field. He fired the ball into the middle of the field to Mason, who caught it and absorbed a big hit for the score. Lake Placid trailed 22-14 with the entire fourth quarter to go.
But the defense lapsed again. On the second play of the ensuing Wildcat series, Lindsey broke free on an option play. Once he got the corner, the quarterback scampered into the end zone untouched for a 49-yard score and his third touchdown run of the night.
The Wildcat spread attack gave Lake Placid plenty of problems. Ludwig said the way they pull guards and utilize counter plays makes it unique. And of course Lindsey along with Cherry and wide receiver Rolant Simon are trouble.
“He can pass it, he can run, he hides (the ball) really well,” Ludwig said of Lindsey. “And you can tell he’s a leader on their team. Every aspect you look at there’s trouble.”
Lake Placid picked up big gains from Stivender to Mitchell and Hawthorne to get the Green Dragons to the Hardee 35. A personal foul then moved the ball up more. Unfortunately, Stivender made his freshman mistake and threw an interception.
Hardee ran the clock off in what ended up a fruitless series and Stivender connected with Williams on a deep ball for a 29-22 with 34 seconds left. However, the Wildcats grabbed the onside kick and took multiple knees to ice the ball game and grabbed their first win.
“It feels good to finally see the fruits of your labor pay off,” Hardee Head Coach Brian Kemp said. “Those guys in that locker room have been working hard since May. I’m just happy that they get to go into that room and celebrate as winners.”
The Green Dragons fall to 1-2 in their last three games, all against teams with one win or fewer at the time Lake Placid played them.
Clewiston was 0-4, Okeechobee 1-5 and Hardee 0-5. But Ludwig said these records were not indicative of their opponents’ quality. He tries to remind his team every week that the record doesn’t matter, any team can win on “any given Friday.” And, to its credit, Clewiston is now 3-4 and the district champion.
Stivender and several other younger players stepping up provided a bright spot for the Green Dragons. Along with the quarterback, Monterius Williams made great catches including a contested touchdown catch. Then, with Mason out due to injury, running back EJ Williams broke off multiple chunk plays to compliment Mitchell.
Lake Placid has its final game of the season against the Neumann Celtics in Naples next Friday. Ludwig said they’ll look at film and find ways to learn from their mistakes. They’ll need to as the Green Dragons are still fighting for a playoff spot.
“Neumann plays a lot different football than Hardee so we just have to find ways as a coaching staff to capitalize on what we need to and make sure we get our guys the ball and make sure the defense is set,” he said.
Avon Park 14, Clewiston 48
CLEWISTON — After a successful road trip last week, the Avon Park Red Devils didn’t see the same result this week. They fell to the Clewiston Tigers 48-14 Friday night. With the win Clewiston secured the Class 2S-District 14 crown.
Avon Park grabbed the lead first by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. But soon it was all Tigers. Clewiston scored on its first drive then, after drops forced the Red Devils to punt, they blocked a punt for a score. By the end of the first quarter it was 20-7.
Head Coach Lee Albritton said the team struggled to get something going offensively. Meanwhile, their opponent had plenty of success.
Clewiston gashed the Avon Park defense to the tune of 330 rushing yards on 37 attempts. That’s 8.9 yards per carry for the Tigers.
“We had a ton of missed tackles,” Albritton said. “We had people in position to make plays. But we couldn’t get them to the ground. They have three very good athletes that touched the ball constantly. But that’s no excuse for us…we had people in position. We just didn’t get the job done.”
The Red Devils have one more game to make it back to .500. That’s one of the methods Albritton’s using to keep his team motivated as Avon Park prepares to face Discovery in their season finale. It’d be the first non-losing record in years if they can pull it off.
They do have a very outside chance at the playoffs but the Red Devils will be eligible for a postseason game against any other non-playoff team that finished at .500 or better if they win and don’t make the playoffs.