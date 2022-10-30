WAUCHULA — Even difficult losses have silver linings.

The Lake Placid Green Dragons (4-5) lost 29-22 to the Hardee Wildcats (1-5) Friday night. The Green Dragons struggled to contain the Wildcats’ offensive attack as they allowed touchdown drives in all four quarters. Additionally, the loss prevents the possibility of finishing over .500 in the regular season while the Wildcats grabbed their first win of the year.

