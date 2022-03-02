LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons softball was on the losing end of a tight ballgame Friday night.
Some misplays in the infield in the seventh inning contributed to the Green Dragons’ 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Hardee Wildcats. Lake Placid fell to 2-2 on the young season and 0-2 in its first two home games.
A pitcher’s duel for the most of the game, Emily Tharp traded scoreless innings with Hardee’s Baileigh Herrera.
The right hander retired nine of the first 11 batters she faced. She needed to be on as Herrera held the Green Dragons hitless through the first few innings. The Wildcats didn’t have a runner reach second base until the fourth inning, when Tharp ran into some trouble.
Hardee’s Jayden Hays singled on the first pitch from Tharp in the top of the fourth. Then a one-out double just over the glove of Madisyn Garduno in left field. Fortunately for Lake Placid, Garduno’s laser throw back home held Hays at third.
Lake Placid’s starter beared down after that as she forced a line out and a groundout on three pitches to keep the game a scoreless tie.
Kaylee Underwood got the Green Dragons in the hit column thanks to a two-out double to left field. She ended up stranded though as Aziyia Patterson struck out for the third out.
Hardee broke through in the fifth. Sugar Blas tallied a one-out single and stole second on the third pitch of Makayla DeLeon’s at-bat. The Hardee center fielder then bunted Blas over to third.
Tharp threw ball three to her next batter and the pitch skipped through the legs of catcher Layla Davis. That passed ball scored Blas. Tharp did however come back to get a groundout to end the inning.
Jenna Gutierrez started the bottom of the fifth off right for Lake Placid. She smoked 1-1 pitch into right field and sped around the bases for a leadoff triple. An error at third base off a batted ball from Lilly Canevari allowed Gutierrez to score.
Jillian Garduno then bunted Canevari to second and a groundout from Kaidence Ruelas put her on third with the leadoff hitter in Tharp up. She, however, struck out to end the inning.
Lake Placid squandered another opportunity to take the lead as Davis doubled and Madiysn Garduno walked to start the bottom of the sixth. A flyout from Underwood moved both runners up a base.
But disaster struck as Davis ended up tagged out in a rundown off a Patterson bunt. It left Madisyn as the lead runner on second. But Gutierrez didn’t have another clutch hit in her as she struck out to end the sixth.
“She pitched well,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said of Herrera who did well to stay on the outside corner against the righty-filled Green Dragons lineup.
Tharp allowed a leadoff single in the seventh. The Wildcats moved her over with a sacrifice bunt.
Hardee went to bunt again and laid down a good one. Davis fielded the ball and sailed her throw to first. The opportunity allowed Hardee’s lead runner to speed from second, around third and slide in at home as the throw to the plate squirted out of Tharp’s glove.
Another passed ball put Hardee’s second run of the inning on and a 3-1 lead heading into the final half inning.
Lake Placid’s Canevari got the leadoff hitter on as she reached on an error. But was doubled up on a pop-up from Jillian Garduno. The game ended as Ruelas lined out to first.
Inexperience got the best of the Green Dragons in the game, Diez said. He mentioned the presence of seven seniors on a Hardee that boasts 11 upperclassmen in total.
“Those girls have been there,” he said. “They’ve been to the final four. They know what to play and they know how to play it.”
Meanwhile, his catcher in Davis hasn’t played catcher much in high school. Tharp, who went all seven innings and struck out four while allowing three unearned runs, played in her third game of the year Friday night. Plus, the starting middle infielders in Jillian and Ruelas are freshmen too.
Diez believes his young players will get right as they are good ball players and it’s still early in this season.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons traveled to Clewiston on Tuesday to take on the Tigers with results unavailable at press time.