LAKE PLACID – It is not from a lack of trying as the Lake Placid Green Dragons girls basketball team failed to garnish their first victory of the season before the Christmas break in a 61-7 loss to the Hardee Wildcats. The Green Dragons’ record dropped to 0-8 on the season with the Wildcats posting their second win to improve to 2-9.
“We have a lot of young and inexperienced players,” said Lake Placid Assistant Head Coach Rose Charles. “We are learning. What we need is a good point guard that can lead.”
“We lost a lot of players from last year, to include twins that were playing for Hardee tonight.”
Charles also noted that it is harder to get girls to play, some rather work and some went to other sports, concentrating on one sport instead of playing more than one.
The score was never close as the final score indicates as Hardee took a 34-4 lead at the half and outscored the Dragons 27-3 in the second half, but the Lake Placid defense as a whole played fairly well as the majority of the Wildcats points were scored on turnovers and fast break points, hence the need of a good point guard.
Despite the score and the loss, Charles indicated she was happy about the effort of the girls and that kept trying and playing hard to the final buzzer.
The Green Dragons will be busy when they resume after the Christmas break as they restart on Jan. 5, 2021 as they will host the DeSoto Bulldogs, travel to Avon Park on Thursday, Jan. 7 and host North on Saturday Jan. 9. The week after that they play four games in five days.