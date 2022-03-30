AVON PARK — The Panthers will look to keep it going as they once again rebounded in a big way with an emotional win.
The South Florida State College Panthers scraped past Eastern Florida State College 13-12 for its first series win of the conference schedule. A five-run ninth inning capped off by a single from Hunter Wilder to score Deven Tedders propelled the Panthers over the Titans. The win comes after a 10-0 road loss at the hands of the Titans on Friday.
“Regardless of what we did pitching-wise on the mound or what we did on defense early, we just kept finding ways for guys to have good at-bats which gave us a way to maintain some momentum throughout the game,” South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said.
South Florida trailed 12-8 entering the bottom of the ninth. Reid Lisle got it started with a walk on pitches from newly installed reliever Eric Garcia.
Jakoby Stanley took an aggressive early count approach and smoked a double into right-center field. The Panthers had runners on second and third with no outs. Jadiel Martinez brought home Lisle when he smacked a pitch up the middle off Garcia’s body.
Catcher Tate Hansen then singled through the left and scored Stanley. His lone run batted in of the day cut the deficit and put the tying run on first base. Tedders was hit by a pitch the ensuing at-bat and moved the winning run from the plate to first.
Now the top of the Panther was back around. A wild pitch on the first offering to Nico Saladino skipped to the backstop. Martinez sprinted down the first base line. It was 12-11 with the tying run 90 feet away. With first base open, the Titans opted to intentionally put on Saladino.
Pedro Moreno, battered by two offerings earlier, was then hit in the head by a pitch. The sacrifice of his body wasn’t in vain though as it scored Hansen from third. The game was all tied up and the stage set for Hunter Wilder.
After spitting on ball one, Wilder pounded a ball into the infield and it slipped by into right for a single and the walk-off hit. His teammates poured out of the dugout to maraud him in celebration.
In his first start back since a broken hand in late January sidelined him, Wilder helped secure the win in an incredibly back-and-forth affair that saw five lead changes across nine innings.
“Really, really happy for that guy,” Hitt said. “He’s a really tough kid. And we’ve missed his mental toughness in the middle of the lineup since the first game of the season.”
Hitt told Wilder “ready or not” when he penciled the outfielder in at the three hole, his usual spot in the lineup. His swing was a little slower due to his wrist feeling a little weak but other than that he seemed right at home.
“I also saw the ball really well,” Wilder said postgame. “It’s kinda like I never left. I never felt out of place or fell behind.”
At first, Wilder didn’t think he’d see the field again after breaking his hand. But by the second appointment it looked like Wilder had a shot to come back for conference play. Lo and behold, he ended up playing hero for the walk-off win for his team’s first conference series win of the season.
Tate Hansen said that was the most excited he’d been all season watching his teammate who battled back from an injury come through for the victory. A bounce back from a 10-0 loss to the Titans the day before.
“We came in (Saturday) really wanting to win at home. Didn’t really like losing. Obviously, losing in our ballpark is not fun and I know we needed that series win,” Hansen said. “And as a team we talked a couple times in the dugout just as (the) game’s going just (to) stay locked in.”
A victory where Hansen and the pitching staff worked through a poor showing on the mound.
The Panthers allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits while striking out just seven. Logan Wynne was the only pitcher to not allow a run or hit but also walked two batters in his one inning pitched. Blayne Huter didn’t have the best fastball location but the command of his off-speed helped keep the Panthers in it over his 4.1 innings according to Hansen.
Alex Burden gave up the lead on a two-run homer on his first pitch in relief. And Brady Markham didn’t record an out as he gave up a two-run dinger himself.
“Since we started conference (play) our pitching has unfortunately gone the other direction that we would not like to see it go,” Hitt said. “But we’ll be back. We’ll start pitching better. We can’t pitch well once a week in college baseball and expect to have success. (There’s) too many good teams.”
Hansen said the main thing he says to his pitcher, especially in games like Saturday’s, is to stay consistent and throw strikes. He does his best to instill confidence in them to go out and execute the pitch and he’ll do the rest.
Now, the Panthers get another opponent in Indian River State College. South Florida State College is tied with Indian River and Eastern Florida State College at second place behind 6-0 Miami Dade as all three teams sit at 2-4.