The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of first week of December gives anglers their first winter season high-pressure cold front and the end of the full moon phase. Temperatures this morning will be in the mid-thirty degree range with a ten mph northerly wind.
The good news however is the fish will be feeding during the warmest part of the day when the moon is at the underfoot position in the early afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine which will certainly help offset some of the temperature decline at the top of the water column, and fish to stay close to cover as a result.
Thursday a medium to strong east wind will occur and bring upper-seventy degree temperatures through Friday. Winds will switch to a southerly direction Friday producing perfect fishing wind speeds just below ten mph, and peak near eighty degrees. A weak cold front will arrive this weekend with a northwest wind at speeds of ten to twelve mph—rain is forecasted for Saturday.
The extended weather forecast predicts a typical winter season pattern for next week. Daily highs just below seventy degrees with nighttime lows in the middle forties. And a daily north to northwest wind averaging about twelve mph for a daily high.
Bass will be entering their annual pre-spawn mode now. The temperature rebound Thursday and Friday will not be enough to negate the present twenty-five degree drop we just experienced. Saturday another cold front will enter the state and fish will enter their winter season pattern. Bass therefore will be making beds early this winter.
Fact: The annual bass spawn occurs when water temperatures drop and remain for extended periods into the low sixty degree range for a daily high. Next week this will occur.
Best Fishing Days: Today atmospheric pressure will finish its climb, which started thirty hours ago, meaning fish will be in the shoreline shallows this morning. However by this evening the significant drop in temperature on the top of the water column will force fish to adjust and move downward to the deeper warmer water. Therefore fishing today will be above-average.
A southerly wind at ideal speeds will occur Friday which will produce ideal water temperatures for fish to feed heavy in pre-spawn mode. Pressure will be dropping enough to trigger ‘fish adjustment activity’ to the outside of shoreline vegetation. And pre-front conditions will occur, which will trigger greater feeding activity as fish adjust downward slightly.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:14 p.m. and solar noon at 12:16 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Daily this period move later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 7 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 7-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-16 new moon, 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.55 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 7 inches, flowing a combined 750 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is above the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
