The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last four days of a strong full moon phase and the first serious cold front of this winter season.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will be seriously challenged by very high winds today and Monday as the twenty degree cold front blows into the state from the west. Today is a pre-front day so fish will be feeding heavier than normal. But this evening as the cold front arrives fish will shut-down as rapidly changing pressure begins to create a stressed state. Fish will not feed much if at all Monday and Tuesday as they adjust and their metabolism speeds slow way down.
Fishing fact: metabolism speeds when water temperatures are in the lower sixty to upper fifty degree range cause fish to feed every three to four days, instead of the two days feeding pattern which occurs when water temperatures are in the upper sixty to lower seventy degree