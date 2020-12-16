The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of Decembers gives anglers the end of the new moon phase, followed by the lowest rated fishing days of the month. However starting Thursday, bright sunny days with ideal wind speeds are forecasted as a season winter weather pattern begins to prevail.
Today a southwest wind will produce eighty degree conditions with heavy clouds, producing rainfall this afternoon and evening. Initially pressure will drop today until an approaching high-pressure cold-front starts to drop temperatures ten degrees followed by rapidly rising atmospheric pressure.
Anytime a minor cold front drops temperatures ten degrees and produces a 0.40 In Hg rise in barometric pressure, it is anyone’s guess if the temperature drop will be enough to shutdown fish feeding activity as they adjust upward into the shoreline shallows to adjust to the extremely rising pressure.
It should be noted that during the winter months, the west to north shorelines have warmer water temperatures by as much as two or three degrees by the midday to late afternoon hours. This could be an important factor over the next three days.
The moon’s influence—solar interference rate—will be at the lowest level for the next nine days. Therefore fish will be triggered more from the solar noon period than lunar daily periods. With bright sunny days water temperatures will rise quickly which will produce a peak feeding period centered on solar noon which today occurs at 12:22 p.m.
So even though I’ve listed the major and minor feeding period times based off of the lunar periods below, an exception occurs during minor cold fronts. Fish will feed primarily when water temperatures are at the daily high temp in the shallows, holding tight to cover as their metabolisms pick up speed in response to the rapid rising temperatures occurring first at one to three foot depths.
Best Fishing Days: Today the weak new moon phase ends and will produce a minor improvement in fish feeding activity. Atmospheric pressure will start a rapid climb from 29.90 In Hg and top-out at 30.30 In Hg by Friday midday. By Thursday noon, a 0.20 In Hg increase will have occurred.
Therefore, a pre-front feeding migration will start this afternoon. Fish will feed at above-average rates sometime between this afternoon and early Thursday morning. Friday evening during the sunset and Saturday morning also could be fairly good. All depends on the speed and timing of the ten-degree high pressure cold front arriving tonight.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:27 p.m. and solar noon at 12:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 12- 3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases to a 2-3 rating on Thursday which will be the average rating until Christmas when the full moon phase starts.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:09 a.m. producing a 3-rating from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating for the next nine days when the full moon phase starts.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 26-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: four gates closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.