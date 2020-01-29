The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of January and the first two days of February to give anglers great winter weather for catching fish. Today a weak low pressure system will leave the state and a weak high pressure system will enter the state late tonight. This will result in an above-average pressure spike which will cause fish to adjust upward into shoreline areas Thursday and Friday morning.
More ‘weak high-low weather systems’ will cause both a ten degree and ten tenths of an inch of mercury change, over the weekend and into the first half of next week. So anglers can expect fish to do plenty of ‘adjustment’ from secondary open water areas to shoreline feeding areas over the next seven days.
Sunday and Monday mornings also will have high pressure causing fish to feed shallow areas. While Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon fish will move out and deeper. Likewise Tuesday through the next midweek fish will be again, deeper as pressure drops 0.16 In Hg.
The wind forecast today through Friday predicts perfect speeds, southeast today, north on Thursday, and south on Friday. A moderate to strong west wind prevails Saturday but slows down to an ideal speed Sunday. Monday a weak southerly wind occurs but increases to ideal speeds Tuesday and next Wednesday.
The bass spawn is at full speed due to water temperatures being in the upper fifty to lower sixty degree range. The extended weather forecast predicts perfect conditions for the bass spawn to continue over the next two weeks.
The only ‘unnatural artificial thing’ which could threaten the bass spawn is, weed managers spraying herbicide, causing the life-saving vegetation in the spawning areas to die. It is a fact that a an adult par produces 5000-12,000 eggs per effort, of which 1-2 fry survive to propagate the bass population.
Hopefully weed managers ‘know where the spawning areas are’ and keep far away from these crucial areas for bass populations to remain healthy. Weed managers work diligently to not disturb Snail Kites, perhaps they could use the same effort to protect bass during the spawning effort. Give them a call today and encourage them to be “pro bass spawn”.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure will rise from 28.86 In Hg to 30.00 In Hg Thursday morning and another 0.07 In Hg by Friday morning. Temperatures will climb slightly over this duration as well. Fish therefore will be moving into the shallow shoreline areas to feed as a result. Expect great fishing Thursday morning, evening and Friday morning.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:17 p.m. and the sunset at 6:04 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and will increase in feed rating to a 5-rating by this weekend when the first quarter moon harmonizes with the sunset period 5-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:15 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating of 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and increases in feed rating to a 4-rating by this weekend, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida. However weekly, one gate is open to supply water to agricultural permit holders, usually two feet, flowing 386 cubic feet per second—Tuesday status.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
