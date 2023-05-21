Avon Park High School volleyball player Jenny Wirries is headed to Miami more specifically St. Thomas University to continue her volleyball journey.
Jenny recently signed a scholarship to play for the St. Thomas Bobcats. As she was signing her friends, family and teammates were chanting her name. It took many years of hard work and dedication to accomplish this long-time goal but Jenny persevered and her dream came true.
St. Thomas is a private Catholic University located in Miami Gardens. The Bobcats are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Sun Conference.
During her senior year Jenny was a team captain. She accumulated 202 assists, 68 digs, 33 aces and 20 kills.
“I’m so excited and I’m glad everyone came out to support me,” Jenny said. “It is so heartwarming. I’m also excited to start this new part of my life especially being able to go to St. Thomas in Miami. I had a few other schools emailing me and some didn’t have the position that I play but St. Thomas opened up and said they are looking for a setter so I met with them and talked with them.”
Jenny was able to take a trip to Miami to visit St. Thomas and she knew that was where she was meant to be.
“The campus was really nice and beautiful,” Jenny explained. “I was able to meet with the assistant coach who was really nice and I also met the head coach towards the end. I selected St. Thomas because they were the ones that gave me the opportunity to continue my volleyball career and they also had the degree I want to pursue which is Digital Media.”
When it comes to support Jenny doesn’t need to worry. She has several family members, friends and coaches in her corner cheering her on.
“My biggest supporters have been my family and friends,” Jenny added. “My parents and sister were always there and came to my tournaments and games. My friends were always there hyping me up.”
“I’m extremely proud of her,” said former Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “I’ve been able to watch her through all walks of life from the age of 12 up until I was able to coach her. I’m so incredible proud of her being able to take this big step. Not only being able to go somewhere to college but to go to Miami to play is very big from Highlands County. She is taking a leap for herself. I think it is going to be great.”
Roque admitted that she knows the coaches at St. Thomas and stated that they are amazing. Roque said that Jenny will be an asset to the team and she will do great on the court and academically as well.
“It is really awesome to see why we do what we do and this is the end result,” Rogue said. “We want to see these kids go to college and get a good education and then maybe one day they come back around to volleyball.”
Volleyball is a big part of the Wirries family with Jenny’s father, Shane, having coached the Red Devils before Jenny’s sister, Jaime, took over as head coach. Jaime not only coached for Avon Park she played for them during her high school career.
“I’m very, very proud she has worked really hard for it and I’m glad to see that it worked out,” Shane Wirries said. “She has been a great kid she keeps her grades up, she does art, piano and she has put a lot into everything she does.”
Her dad said that she wanted to play at the next level and she was ready to put in the work to get the job done. After touring the campus with his daughter, his mind was put to ease with her decision to go to St. Thomas.
“I was a little worried about her being in Miami, but it is in a very nice area. The campus is very secured with gate guards and it is just real secure. I felt great after visiting,” Shane Wirries said. “It is a Christian school, Catholic school so that makes me feel good so I came away from the visit feeling excited for Jenny.”
Jenny is a standout because of great work ethic and her shining personality.
“She always has a great attitude and is a hard worker,” Shane explained. “She loves to set and part of being a setter is getting along with your teammates and getting that flow and communications going. Every club or team she has played on it has been a natural fit for her. She has always fit in with the girls and built those relationships and that is a big deal for the team dynamics. I think that will be a big asset for her and her team.”
Roque echoed her father’s comments by stating that when Jenny is asked to do something, she gets it done.
“Whether she has to jump through obstacles or face adversity she is going to figure out how to get there and how to be better,” Roque said. “It took her so many trainings off the court, she drove out of the county to get lessons, she reached out to me so many times wanting extra reps and wanted to stay longer. She put in the work and is a true example of what you put in is what you get out of it.”
Receiving a scholarship is a huge help and financially relieving to any family. Jenny will have a big transition to make but her family and coaches are confident she will be successful.
“This scholarship means a lot because they not only gave her a volleyball scholarship but an academic one as well,” Shane said. “It is a huge help and it is great to see her hard work pay off. Once she gets there she will have to rise to the occasion once again. She is going to have to prove herself. She has always been good with academics but she will have to juggle that plus practices and workouts. It is going to be a challenge and time management will be a big thing.”
Roque stated that she will quickly see the difference between high school and college ball. They are recruiting from all over the United States and sometimes out of the country.
“She is going to be up against people at different levels, with different coaching so it is going to take a lot of fight,” Roque said. “It is going to be a learning lesson that will help build who she is so I’m excited to see her fight for that spot and make it on there. We will be at games and they also play Webber (International University) and Warner (University) so it will be a quick commute for people to see her play.”
Leaving for college can be scary for any high school graduate but Jenny is up for the challenge.
“It is going to be a little nerve racking because it will be my first time officially leaving home,” Jenny said. “But I’m really excited to checkout Miami and be down there for the first time on my own.”
Jenny is the youngest in her family and they will miss her.
Shane said. “It is going to be a change but I’m glad for her to get out and learn.” He added, “I think this will be great for her to get out to experience new people, make new friends and be away from home. I’m excited to see her get out of her comfort zone. In the work force she is going to need that experience. We are excited for her and she won’t be too far away plus she will be playing some of the local colleges. It is a big step for her to get out of the nest.”
Jenny is hard at work preparing for the collegiate level.
“I’ve been playing in my club team and making sure that I learn more things before going to college,” Jenny explained. “I’ve also been looking for stuff for my dorm. I’ve been asking people what I can do to be better in my degree.
“I would like to thank my parents and my coaches because they are the ones that got me to where I am today.”