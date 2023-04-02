AVON PARK — The Sebring Blue Streaks varsity baseball team shutout the Avon Park Red Devils 4-0 on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 13-4 while the loss dropped Avon Park to 9-7 on the season.

Sebring took the early lead when Clayton Evans blasted a solo homerun over the left centerfield fence to put the Blue Streaks up 1-0 after the first.

