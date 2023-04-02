AVON PARK — The Sebring Blue Streaks varsity baseball team shutout the Avon Park Red Devils 4-0 on Friday night at Charles R Head Field in Avon Park to improve to 13-4 while the loss dropped Avon Park to 9-7 on the season.
Sebring took the early lead when Clayton Evans blasted a solo homerun over the left centerfield fence to put the Blue Streaks up 1-0 after the first.
Then the second inning. Avon Park starting pitcher Bradley Benton found his rhythm, striking out the first two Sebring batters to start the inning.
Lights. The game was suddenly stopped for a few minutes when the field referee noticed headlights glaring towards the field. Waiting for them to be turned off caused just enough of a ripple effect that the dominance Benton was starting to show got caught up in the ripple effect as a two out walk to Chase Vaughn.
That led to three straight singles by Freddie Perez, Beny Bikar Jr., and Dalton Percy that resulted in three runs and Sebring held a 4-0 lead. Two walks loaded the bases before Benton struck out the next batter to end the inning.
Benton returned to form, holding the Blue Streaks scoreless over the next three innings. Eric Harrison came in for relief of Benton in the sixth and pitched two scoreless innings. Benton finished the game with seven strikeouts and Harrison was aided with a double play in the sixth when catcher KJ Massey dove to catch a sacrifice bunt attempt then threw to first to get the runner that was breaking for second base for the second out.
Harrison then struck out the side in order in the seventh inning.
Unfortunately for Avon Park, Sebring starter Trevor Carter was even more dominate as he held the Red Devils scoreless on two hits and 13 strikeouts before being pulled out with two outs in the seventh due to pitch count with Freddie Perez getting the last out to secure the Sebring win.
No batter from either team had more than one hit, scored more than one run or drove in more than one run.
With the win, Sebring has won consecutive games for the first time since March 14 and will look to extend that winning streak on the road the next three games before they return home on April 14 to face the Labelle Cowboys.
Avon Park looks to turn a two-game slide into the positive, but will have to travel to Fort Meade on Tuesday and host the Hardee Wildcats on Thursday.