Main Photo

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

 GARY McCULLOUGH/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — As Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa enters his fourth NFL season, one goal is prominent in his mind: staying healthy.

“I wouldn’t like to. I would love to do that,” Tagovailoa said Wednesday when asked if playing a full 17-game season is a target for him.

Recommended for you