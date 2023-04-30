MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami general manager Chris Grier called this offseason “business as usual” despite not having a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

The Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-rounder after an NFL investigation found they violated the league’s antitampering policy by communicating with Tom Brady and Sean Payton, and they traded another pick away last November to acquire star pass rusher Bradley Chubb from Denver.

