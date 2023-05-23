Of all the tropical fish that I have raised over the last 40-50 years, outside of red belly piranha, the Parachromis dovii, better known as the wolf cichlid, is by far the most ferocious.
This large member of the cichlid family is quite adaptable to a variety of water conditions and is not a fussy eater. Not only will they eat almost anything, but they also grow at an amazing rate.
They are a true predator, extremely aggressive and are known as the meanest fish you can keep in an aquarium. I have raised them in the past and I can personally attest to the fact that they make piranhas look like guppies.
I thought jaguar (cichlids) were aggressive fish until I put one of equal size in with the dovii. Two hours later the jaguar was dead.
Most are colorful fish with a golden scale layered with black, blue and purple stripes. They can also live up to 30 years.
The dovii prefers to live in isolation, and outside of mating has little use for any other fish in the tank. They can grow to an exceptionally large size, often exceeding 24 inches.
With all that being said, they are still one of the most popular aggressive fish raised by experienced hobbies.
If you plan to raise one, you will need a large aquarium. These fish need a large amount of unrestricted swimming area. At a minimum, they can be raised in a 75- to 90-gallon tank, but at some point, as they grow, they will need a 125- to 150-gallon aquarium. If you are interested in breeding a pair, which is difficult, and not recommended for most hobbyists, a 500-gallon tank is recommended.
They prefer a water temperature from 75-82 degrees and a pH of 6.8-7.6. They are susceptible to parasites, like ick, so water quality and stress prevention are important considerations.
Cichlid pellets are a perfect everyday means of sustenance for these species of cichlids. Dovii cichlids primarily consume fish, but they will also accept insects and crustaceans. A handful of specimens, however, will at first only welcome live food. Still, all dovii can be taught to accept pellets and more convenient foods. I often fed my dovii live food, usually feeder goldfish or live minnows. Growth was faster with live food.
Providing live food promotes their predatory instinct and likely makes them more aggressive than when they are fed pellets. Bloodworms, crickets, earthworms, as well as shrimp, diced fish filet and beef heart are all good choices for a healthy dovii.
Frozen fish is also a widely preferred way of feeding fish because it prevents diseases from being introduced into the aquarium and causing harm to the dovii. Feed them a couple of times a day, and then have them occasionally stay without food for two to three days. Doing this will keep the quality of the water elevated over a longer period. Stay clear of fatty foods such as pork. These can be very toxic to the fish.
As with most cichlids, dovii cichlids are highly territorial and notably aggressive in nature. Little wonder they are called wolf cichlids. These species of cichlids are particularly even more hostile when they spawn. The wolf cichlid possesses very sharp teeth, which might be used against you while you work in the tank if ever they feel backed into a corner or think your hands to be an adversary. As a result, one must be on the lookout for this fish breed, as the bite of a wolf cichlid can be incredibly severe.
Dovii cichlids are a very hostile and predatory species. This implies that they can only be kept together with other similarly big and powerful fish species. The dovii cichlid will consider anything that can fit into its jaws as food. And unless the tank is large enough, the dovii cichlid will eliminate anything that isn’t tough enough to prevail against it, hence the reason why a sizeable number of people prefer to keep the dovii cichlid isolated in an aquarium.
When it comes to tank mates, very few fish are compatible with the dovii cichlids. They are mostly best kept alone or as a mated pair in a large enough tank. The dominant male will eliminate other dovii cichlids kept in the aquarium.
The dovii cichlid can only be in the same aquarium with a larger fish having the same temperament and is big enough not to be swallowed. Predator species like the red devil cichlid, the piranha, the flowerhorn cichlid, the oscar cichlid, and even snakehead fishes are incompatible with the dovii cichlid. If these other species of cichlid must be put in the same aquarium tank, they must be well observed. But it is not advisable. Only the jaguar cichlid can be compatible with the dovii cichlid. But, as evidenced in the past personally, they would require high surveillance.
Don Norton, a Sebring resident, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish.