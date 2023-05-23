Wolf cichlid

The wolf cichlid is a true predator, extremely aggressive and known as the meanest fish you can keep in an aquarium.

 COURTESY/DON NORTON

Of all the tropical fish that I have raised over the last 40-50 years, outside of red belly piranha, the Parachromis dovii, better known as the wolf cichlid, is by far the most ferocious.

This large member of the cichlid family is quite adaptable to a variety of water conditions and is not a fussy eater. Not only will they eat almost anything, but they also grow at an amazing rate.

