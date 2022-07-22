SEBRING — Local pool sharks have been pleasantly surprised in recent times. Mike Massey, a champion among champions in the world of pool has been frequenting BC Billiards and other locals halls.

Massey, who has also been known as “Tennessee Tarzan,” was born in Loudon, Tennessee. He holds 17 world titles in the various disciplines of the game. He is most widely known for his unbelievable skills with the trick shot.

Recommended for you