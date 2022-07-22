SEBRING — Local pool sharks have been pleasantly surprised in recent times. Mike Massey, a champion among champions in the world of pool has been frequenting BC Billiards and other locals halls.
Massey, who has also been known as “Tennessee Tarzan,” was born in Loudon, Tennessee. He holds 17 world titles in the various disciplines of the game. He is most widely known for his unbelievable skills with the trick shot.
Massey was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Billiard Congress of America in 2005. In 2007 he was ranked No. 8 in “Pool and Billiards Magazine” poll of the “Fans’ Top 20 Favorite Players.”
He has settled here in town for the time being before heading back out on the road plying his trade while spreading the gospel.
Massey’s life is as storied as his career. He is a man who seemingly has seen it all, done it all and been to hell and back.
“I’ve been playing pool for 62 years,” the master of the trick shot stated. “I was 13 when I started playing. When I turned 15 I started hitchhiking to other towns and playing for money. I was the best player in the area at that time. At 15 years of age, I once won $400. That was a lot of money back then.
“I went into the military when I was 17 years old. I was in the Army from 1964-’67. I won a few tournaments while I was over in Germany.”
When Massey returned from his military tour of duty, that’s when his life as a pool hustler and all that swirled around it took off.
“I hitchhiked to Little Rock, Arkansas. After that it was just one town after another,” Massey remembered. “I became a pool shark and ended up living in a very, very dark world.
“The gambling, the gangsters and everything that went with it. I’ve been locked up, I’ve had people come at me with guns and knives, I was drugged once. I’ve been hit over the head, sucker punched, you name it.”
As life went on it began to spin out of control for the man with the golden cue.
“I became an alcoholic, smoked four packs of cigarettes a day, I depended on speed (amphetamines) to keep me going. I became very frail. I would stay up three or four days and nights popping pills, playing and gambling.”
Pool was not all that Massey had going for him in those crazy days. He has also appeared in five movies including “Poolhall Junkies” (2002), “Live with Kelly and Ryan (1988),” and “The Baron and the Kid (1984)” with Johnny Cash.”
Additionally, he can be seen on the collector’s edition bonus section of the 1961 film “The Hustler” starring Paul Newman.
“After about two years on the road,” Massey continued, “I had a very strong spiritual experience. I was in Long Beach, California. I came home one night and looked in the mirror. I was nothing but skin and bones.
“An angel spoke to me very clearly. It wasn’t audible but it was very clear. This voice inside me said ‘there’s a better life than this.’
“I believe that was God trying to show me that here’s the answer-the bible.”
Even as a child Massey was enveloped in struggles and darkness. He was empty and looking for something to give him purpose and meaning to his life.
“I didn’t know how to laugh, I didn’t know how to cry, because I was so tormented from the time I came into this world. I lived in poverty and an abusive home. I’ve seen my mother covered in blood many times from the beatings my father gave her.
“He was shell-shocked from World War II. He would hallucinate and think we were German soldiers. He’d want to kill us. I went through all that as a child.
“The pool game became a different game after I gave my life to the Lord. I started seeing the art of the game and the physics of it. A whole new world opened up to me.
“Most people know me as a trick shot artist. I was probably on ESPN 250 times doing the trick shot magic stuff.”
Not only is the man an amazing talent on the felt, he is also an accomplished musician on the guitar and vocals having recorded and released many songs.
“It’s amazing. I put my songs on ReverbNation over a year ago. I’ve been number one there for over a year on the country gospel chart. I just looked the other day and I’m 16 nationwide.”
1991 World Trickshot Champion Terry Griffiths once said, “Mike Massey is miles ahead of the rest of us.”
“I’ve done shows for the Olympic committee, I’ve done shows for the head of the Tajikistan mafia,” Massey said laughingly, “the Prince of Brunei. I’ve been to 40-something countries doing shows. And that’s pool.”