The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of August gives anglers the end of a weak full moon and a normal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; lunar influence will be weakest over the next five days, however sunny days will ensure oxygen levels in our lakes remain at average or above rates.
The moon’s orbit is headed toward the point of apogee when it’s furthest from earth. So lunar influence on fish will be at the weakest level of the month. Therefore fish will be cueing more on the hours of oxygen production and the highest rates will occur from solar noon to the sunset hours.
The weather forecast predicts very low winds from the south today and from the east for six or more days after today. A high speed of six mph is not good news for anglers. Truly the ‘dog days’ of August are upon us until the middle of next week when lunar activity enters the high point of the month.
So get ready to literally sweat it out if you plan to be on the water over the next seven days. Protect yourself from the sun and fishing the windy side of the lake will ease the suffering….somewhat.
Best Fishing Days: Out of the next four days, Friday and Saturday midmorning to early afternoon hours, fishing factors will be best as high pressure peaks at 30.14 In Hg.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:16 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 12-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains in the 3-rating range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:32 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.25’ for the high-level mark and 37.75’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) All three gates are closed. Currently the lake is three inches below the maximum level of 38.25’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
