SEBRING — An intimate celebration was held at the Barewood Market on Wednesday as Avon Park’s Zoe Wortinger signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

Wortinger is a four-year starter for Avon Park. Last season with the Red Devils she averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game. Currently Wortinger has made a career total of 778 points. She is a standout on the court and this year, her senior year, she is aiming to pass the 1,000-point mark and will be one of the all-time leading scorers for Avon Park.

