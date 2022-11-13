SEBRING — An intimate celebration was held at the Barewood Market on Wednesday as Avon Park’s Zoe Wortinger signed a scholarship to continue her basketball career at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
Wortinger is a four-year starter for Avon Park. Last season with the Red Devils she averaged 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game. Currently Wortinger has made a career total of 778 points. She is a standout on the court and this year, her senior year, she is aiming to pass the 1,000-point mark and will be one of the all-time leading scorers for Avon Park.
“This is exciting because it is a new door opening and a new adventure waiting to happen,” Wortinger said. “Having everyone here to support me is exciting and meaningful to me. It is a new step in my life and I have a lot of support. My parents have helped me tremendously and have been my biggest support.”
Palm Beach Atlantic University is a NCAA Division II school located in West Palm Beach. The Sailfish are a part of the Sunshine State Conference.
“I had a handful of schools looking at me so I chose my No. 1 school,” she said. “Palm Beach Atlantic had what I wanted academically, that was a big plus. I got to go on a campus tour and it was beautiful and welcoming, the coaches were awesome. The facilities were very nice and beautiful.”
For the last three years Zoe’s father, Jeremy Wortinger, served as the Avon Park girls basketball coach. This coming season the Red Devils will be under the direction of Coach Sydney Stein.
“This is a big accomplishment,” said Jeremy Wortinger. “We put in a lot of time. She has put in work and this is her day. I’m very proud of her and I’m glad all the hard work has paid off, both financially and in a fit for her as well as far as which college she wants to go to. Zoe is a pretty dynamic player and is one of the top scorers in Avon Park girls’ basketball. She is an all-around player who has played on the national level with her travel ball team. She has talked to a lot of D-1 coaches through the process. She was player of the year and was a part of the winningest team in our area. She is doing some big things.”
Zoe’s mother, Stephanie Wortinger, was overwhelmed with emotion as she watched her daughter sign with Palm Beach Atlantic University.
“I’m very proud of her,” Stephanie said. “She has exceeded my expectations. She has worked super, super hard to get to this point so we are super excited for her and I’m just thrilled. This scholarship means a lot, financially it is a very good thing but ultimately, she is getting to go to the place that she wanted to go to. She got the scholarship that we were hoping for and it worked out the way we had prayed for. It was the perfect fit and she will be close to home so we will be able to travel to watch her play. Everyone will get to see her play at some point so it is nice that she is close.”
It is apparent that Zoe is a special person, a outstanding athlete and a great person all around. To her family Zoe is extra special.
“Her name means ‘life’ and I think that alone makes her special, she is full of life,” Stephanie said. “Where ever she goes, who ever she sees, she has a smile on her face, she is willing to do whatever when the times comes to do what she needs to do. She is willing to step in on the basketball court, off the basketball court and at home. She is just pretty amazing all around.”
Zoe’s parents know she has what it takes to succeed in college.
“In order for Zoe to succeed in college she will have to continue to grow as a player and as a person,” said Jeremy. “As we hand her off to that next step it is going to be up to her and her coaches to continue to build on the foundation that she has now. We are looking forward to seeing where she goes from here. She has a chance to do big things where she is going so we are looking forward to it. I think it is a great fit for her school wise, for me that is the biggest thing, that she is in the right spot. The scholarship obviously helps out a lot with the wallet so it is all-around a good thing and we are proud of her.”
“Zoe is going to have to work even harder but I know she has got this in her,” Stephanie explained. “She was born an athlete, it doesn’t matter what she sets her mind to she succeeds very well at and she is strong mentally and physically, I think that alone will help her. The competition will be even harder and she knows that so she knows the next step is to work even harder.”
When it comes to Zoe leaving for college she and her parents have mixed emotions about it.
“Zoe will be missed greatly,” Stephanie stated. “I’m not ready for her to leave but I know this is the next phase in her life and I know that she is responsible, she is mature, she is ready. I’m not ready personally. I’m happy for her but not ready for her to leave.”
“I am ready to hand her off for her next stage in life,” added Jeremy. “I know she is looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to seeing where she is going and what she is going to do.
“I’ve never left home for an extended period before but I’m ready for it, I’m ready for a change,” said Zoe. “I’m looking forward to finish my academics and basketball season at Avon Park.”
Zoe Wortinger is looking forward to joining the Sailfish in August.