Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays' Josh Lowe, right, celebrates after hitting an RBI single during the first inning.

 ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — Yandy Díaz connected for his 20th homer and finished with four hits, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Monday night.

Josh Lowe had three hits for the second straight day as Tampa Bay won for the sixth time in seven games. The Rays (89-56) stayed three games back of AL East-leading Baltimore.

