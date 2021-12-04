SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks fell short to the Bartow Yellow Jackets Thursday night, 93-77. It was a hard-fought game but unfortunately the Blue Streaks were unable to rally and suffered their first loss of the season. This loss drops Sebring’s record to 1-1.
“It was a tough one,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “We played very tough the first half and we played with seven kids. It is tough when you get one of them hurt, it is tough to bounce back against a team like Bartow. Fourteen players against seven will constantly wear you down. I am happy with where we are and will be a pretty good basketball team. I think it was a great team effort by all of them.”
The first period started with great defense from both teams with the first basket coming nearly two minutes into the game. The Blue Streaks made the first two baskets with a layups by Josh Webley and Marshall O’Hern. Filip Sanda dropped in a layup to give Sebring a 6-1 lead. Peyton Spencer dropped in a three from the left side to expand the Blue Streaks lead to 9-3. O’Hern netted back-to-back jump shots while Webley and Edwardo Jirout each made a shot off the backboard to expand Sebring’s lead to 17-9. The Yellow Jackets had a six-point run capped off with a dunk by Jaiden Wynn to narrow the deficit to 17-15. Sebring’s Bruce Telesky was sent to the line and made one of two free throws and Spencer sank another 3 to give the Blue Streaks a 21-17 lead at the end of the first.
Bartow rallied past Sebring in the second period. The Yellow Jackets out scored the Blue Streaks 26-15 in the second period. EJ Horton lead the Yellow Jackets with three 3-pointers and added a bucket while Edward Wiggins added three baskets. The Blue Streaks weren’t going down without a fight with Devontae Powell and Jirout each sinking a 3 and adding a layup. O’Hern added a pair of jump shots and a free throw but the Yellow Jackets had a slight 41-36 lead going into halftime.
Bartow extended its lead in the third. The Yellow Jackets sank a pair of jump shots to start the quarter. Sebring stayed close with a free throw by O’Hern and 3-pointer netted by Sanda. Bartow added a 3 and a free throw. Sanda made a rebound while Bartow added a basket and a free throw. Sanda sank a three and the Yellow Jackets answered with two 3-pointers and a basket. Webley netted a three for Sebring and Bartow answered once again with a 3-pointer of their own, added a rebound and a basket. As time was running out in the third Sebring’s Telesky made a rebound to make the score 70-52 with Bartow in the lead at the end of the third.
Sebring continued to battle in the fourth. Just seconds into the fourth period Bartow’s Decarlos Brown sank a 3-pointer. O’Hern made a drive to the basket for Sebring to cut the deficit, 73-54. Powell was sent to the line for the Blue Streaks and went two-for-two and Sanda made a deep jump shot. Bartow made a 3 and added a bucket to expand their lead to 80-58. Sebring went on a short run with a layup by Powell who was fouled on the play and sent to the line where he added a free throw. O’Hern was fouled seconds later and made one of two shots. O’Hern made a layup to chop at the deficit, 80-64. Bartow’s Horton charged down the open court for a layup and Sebring answered with a layup and a jump shot by Telesky. Bartow added another bucket and Sebring’s Powell sank another basket where he fouled on the play and made the free throw to make it three. The Yellow Jackets made a three and a pair of shots. With :04.3 seconds on the clock O’Hern made a bucket and was fouled on the play. O’Hern made his free throw but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Yellow Jackets who won the game 93-77.
“(Peyton) Spencer being pulled out with an injury hurt us because had caught a fire a little bit,” explained Harris. “He is our spark plug, he is the guy that ignites us and gets us going. Hope everyone comes out to support us on Saturday.”
The Blue Streaks were led by O’Hern who made 20 points and three assists. Sanda had 15 points, three assists and seven rebounds while Powell contributed six assists and five rebounds for Sebring. The Blue Streaks are back in action today at 7 p.m. against the Northshore Christian Mustangs.