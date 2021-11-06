LAKE PLACID — When Resharrd Samuels came aboard as head coach of Lake Placid High School’s junior varsity football team, he never anticipated the 2021 season playing out like it did. The Green Dragons accomplished a great feat and went 6-0 under his leadership.
Samuels’s prior experience in coaching came from the youth football leagues in Lake Placid. A football player himself, the Lake Placid Class 2005 graduate, utilized his experience as an iron man player for the Green Dragons to coach up the future of the Lake Placid program.
At first, Samuels was worried if he was ready for such a responsibility.
But that changed when his team beat Sebring to open the season.
“It was an eye opener for me because we never beat Sebring in JV football,” Samuels said. “It was like, ‘Oh my God. We did it. I can do this coming from the little league.’”
For Samuels, that was the highlight of his season because it gave him the confidence and reassurance that he’s capable of this role for the rest of the season. He just got more and more comfortable as it went on. He described it as similar to starting a new job.
“I knew the game,” he said. “I knew the kids and I knew if I coached them hard then we’ll have a good season.”
They followed that win up the next game with a 48-14 thrashing of the Hardee Wildcats in Wauchula. The Green Dragons actually scored over 30 points multiple times in 2021 including a 34-6 victory over DeSoto and a 46-28 win over Fort Meade that capped off the perfect year.
Samuels recalled the JV squad winning hardly any games in 2020 and scoring a less than a handful of touchdowns. The players had a simple request for Samuels when he joined.
“They were like ‘Coach, we want to do better than last year. We want respect on the JV team,’” he said. “I told them ‘Man, if you put in the hard work, we can change this thing around and people can start talking about the JV in Lake Placid.’”
It’ll only help the Green Dragon football program too because having players compete at a high level early on at junior varsity can prepare them even more for the jump to varsity football. They have the opportunity to learn the game of football and how the small things matter along with practicing being coachable and maintaining focus.
“A lot of kids, when they come to JV, they think ‘Oh, it’s just JV,’” Samuels said. “No, it’s bigger than that. If you don’t do your job here on JV, you’re not going to help the varsity (team).”
Samuels said it was mind blowing to see his young players succeed the way they did on the football field. It was what they wanted and the Lake Placid Green Dragons earned it. But now, the standard is set. They’re trying to go undefeated for next season too. All of that starts with belief.
And that was the team’s motto for 2021: Believe.
“If you put your mind to it and you work hard, anything is possible,” Samuels said. “And (if) you believe that it can happen, it’ll happen. But you’ve got to believe.”