Issa Domisiw enjoys watching her two children get proficient at tennis. “We came from the Philippines. Tennis is popular there and my father played the game so I wanted to introduce tennis to my children,” she said.
During Covid there was not much participation in group sports so Domisiw thought one on one private tennis lessons would help her kids learn a lifelong sport. Being a single mom she did not have the wherewithal to afford lessons for both children.
Luck was on her side. Issa is an assistant teacher at St. Catherine’s Catholic School in Sebring. “One of the teachers told me her son was graduating and had lessons through the generosity of Christine Hatfield who owns Chicane’s Restaurant.” Hatfield supports tennis programs for youth at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring.
Through Hatfield’s scholarship fund, Domisiw’s son Manuel III, age 12 has now taken weekly lessons from tennis professional Horace Watkis. He began the lessons in 2020 and Watkis says, “He’s going to be a fine player and almost ready to begin tournaments in his age group.”
Manuel’s sister Madeline age 10 decided to give tennis a try too. ”I did and I Iiked it,” she said.
Watkis talked to Dr. Vinod Thakkar who is an avid tennis player himself and through a gift from his Thakkar Family Foundation, Madeline also receives weekly lessons.
Both Manuel and Madeline are hard hitters and grow weekly in mastering the sport. Someday they may be stars of their high school teams.
Pro Watkis said, “They never held a tennis racket. But now they are both ready to participate in USTA tennis tournaments in their age divisions. The Thakkar Tennis Center is home to those tournaments.
Issa said when she told her tennis loving dad that his grandchildren were taking tennis lessons, he said, ”Pass it on.” And the Domisiw kids are “Luvin” it.