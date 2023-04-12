Issa Domisiw enjoys watching her two children get proficient at tennis. “We came from the Philippines. Tennis is popular there and my father played the game so I wanted to introduce tennis to my children,” she said.

During Covid there was not much participation in group sports so Domisiw thought one on one private tennis lessons would help her kids learn a lifelong sport. Being a single mom she did not have the wherewithal to afford lessons for both children.

Recommended for you