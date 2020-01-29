LAKE PLACID — Baseball is America’s national pastime and a new season is underway. Early Saturday morning, Lake Placid held its opening day for the Dixie Youth Baseball 2020 season. The crowds stood in anticipation of seeing their son or daughter make a play that would help their team win the game.
What some didn’t realize is their kids were already winners. They were playing the great game of baseball. They were learning life skills, working together as a team, and most importantly, having fun.
The league also dedicated a bench overlooking field 2 to Jerry Duncan. Mr. Duncan was a loving supporter of the youth of Lake Placid. He would sit on that bench and talk with anyone about baseball or life. Mr. Duncan passed away last September and now he will be remembered by all for his dedication to the youth.
The first pitch of opening day was from a former Lake Placid youth player, Tyler Carr. Tyler grew up in the youth league. His dad, Steve Carr, was the president for many years and his mom, Heather, was instrumental in starting the youth softball program in Lake Placid. Tyler now plays in the AA league with the Philadelphia Phillies.
“I grew up here. I started from here. I’ve lived here my whole life, so it’s good to come back and show the kids, even from a tiny town you can reach your goals and dreams, you just have to put in the work and start at the bottom,” commented Tyler Carr. “I am playing in the AA with the Philadephia Phillies as a reliever. I am really looking forward to this season.”
Drew Phypers, President of the Lake Placid Youth Baseball/Softball league said, “Today is a fresh start. Every year we get to do that. It’s exciting. It’s the beginning of some of these kids life long love of the game of baseball. I have a lot of memories of my opening days as a kid. I hope these memories last with the children we’re working with today. They will learn sportsmanship, being a teammate, and the great game of baseball.”
In the 7-8 year old league, Mike’s Barbershop narrowly defeated Joe’s Trees and Tractor Services 11-10 in extra innings. The 9-10 league saw Golden Corral defeat Central Security 9-1 and Lance Maulden’s Tree Care victorious over Center State Bank 13-9.
In the best games of the day, the tee ball age groups (4-6 years old) saw three games played. Mohr Pools played Go Storage, Delaney Fence played Duda Sod, and Smoke Shack took on Mohr Pools (playing their second game of the day). The score isn’t as important as the smile on the very young athletes’ faces.
Seeing the young athletes start their first game, and hopefully a love for the game that could take them to live a childhood dream of playing professional baseball. Just like another young man from Lake Placid did many years ago. Anything is possible and for a few short hours, all was right in the world.