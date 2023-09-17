Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the fourth inning.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

BALTIMORE — Zach Eflin and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Harold Ramírez homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 on Friday night to pull into a virtual tie atop the AL East.

Tampa Bay, which has won nine of 11 and 18 of 24, has erased a season-high four-game deficit in a span of six days thanks in part to winning the first two of a four-game series against Baltimore.

