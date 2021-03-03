LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons’ only senior volleyball player, Faith Zahn, will extend her playing career. Zahn, who was a middle blocker for Lake Placid, recently signed a scholarship to play for the South Florida State College Panthers.
In her varsity career at Lake Placid, Zahn made 302 kills, 75 solo blocks, 84 total blocks and two aces, according to MaxPreps.com.
“I am really excited,” Zahn said. “This whole experience is exciting. I went on the tour and talked to the coach (Kim Crawford) and she seems really nice. I don’t really want to leave home so South Florida is really perfect for me. The coach came to one of my games and texted Coach (Charlotte) Bauder and said she is really interested in me. After that I was really set.”
It hasn’t been an easy journey for Zahn.
“The biggest struggle for me was being the only player in my grade,” Zahn explained. “In middle school I had multiple other players in my grade but they all stopped playing so I was alone. It was always me and a bunch of sophomores or me and a bunch of juniors. It was difficult being the only one.”
Zahn is ready for the next chapter of her life.
“I’m excited and nervous to go to college,” Zahn said. “Although I’ve played volleyball my whole life, it is a whole other level and there is no way to prepare for it until you are there. I practice but I know it won’t be the same as high school.”
Family and coaches have guided and supported Zahn along the way.
“My biggest support has been Coach Bauder and my parents,” Zahn stated. “My parents have done a lot for me and have been amazing through the whole process but Coach Bauder talked to Coach Crawford for me and really talked me up. I am thrilled to move on to the next phase of my life.”
It was an exciting and proud moment for the Zahn family.
“I am so excited and so proud of Faith,” said Kristy Zahn, mother. “It is just amazing and I never thought this would happen. I knew she was good but I didn’t know she was college good. This scholarship is extremely helpful especially with the way things are now with COVID and such. I am just so thankful.”
Zahn has a lot of special qualities that makes her a great asset to any team.
“Faith came out of the womb mature and smart,” explained Kristy Zahn. “She wants to know stuff, she has worked with her dad since she was 1, works on engines or what ever. She is very helpful, tows the line and does things without being asked. She is just a good kid.”
“College is going to be a ton of work with morning practices, afternoon practices, going to the gym on her own and it sounds like it will even be on the weekends so it will be a lot,” Kristy added. “It seems intense and she has a lot of work ahead of her. No, we are not ready for her to leave. We enjoy her thoroughly. She is such an important part of our family so I’m not ready for her to leave but I think it is important to give your kids wings. It is time for her to fly.”
Bauder knows South Florida is getting an incredible player and person.
“Faith is an all around great kid,” said Bauder. “She is just the sweetest and cares for the others before herself sometimes. When I told her that Coach Crawford was interested in her she was like ‘Me?’ and was just so shocked. She has worked so hard since a freshman and I am glad she is going to be staying here so we can go watch her.”
Bauder thinks Zahn has what it takes to succeed at the college level.
“She will have to stay focused, she is a good athlete and good student, but she will have to work on time management because in college it is a lot different than high school, especially in the later years. I think she will have no problem transferring in.”
Bauder was beaming with pride as Zahn signed with the Panthers.
“I am so proud of her,” Bauder said. “She is my third athlete in three years going somewhere, especially to South Florida. It makes me feel great that someone wants to recruit from our school because they know the athletes are coming from a great program, from discipline and commitment. I am proud of that; Coach (Sam) McFee and I have been working on that.”
Zahn is leaving some big shoes to fill in Lake Placid.
“It is going to be super hard to replace her,” Bauder said. “She was the force for us this season with a brand new, young team. She was that leadership and rock. She would tell the other players they were doing well but that they needed to get it together. She was the leader and it will be hard to find someone to step into that leadership role.”
Zahn leaves for South Florida State College in July.