SEBRING — The leaderboard saw a little bit of a shakeup but not at the top spot.

Vanessa Zhang lost a stroke but saw her lead expand Wednesday at the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club. She shot a 73 and fell to two under par for the tournament because of it. However, the next closest golfers sit at even through 36 holes meaning her lead increased from one shot to two.

Recommended for you