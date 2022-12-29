SEBRING — The leaderboard saw a little bit of a shakeup but not at the top spot.
Vanessa Zhang lost a stroke but saw her lead expand Wednesday at the Citrus Golf Trail Ladies Invitational at Sun N’ Lake Golf Club. She shot a 73 and fell to two under par for the tournament because of it. However, the next closest golfers sit at even through 36 holes meaning her lead increased from one shot to two.
Day 1’s second place finisher Angela Zhang dropped thanks to a Day 2 score of 74. She still retained second place, just not sole possession of it. Ffion Tynan fired a 70 on her second go at the course for a share of the second spot.
Vanessa parred her first five holes starting with 13. However, she carded back-to-back bogeys on 18 and 1 to fall to one under. She did pick up a birdie on the Par 3 hole No. 2 and another on the Par 4 hole No. 10. She ended her round with a par on No. 11 and a bogey on No. 12.
Tynan was part of Vanessa’s group. After scoring a bogey on 13, she parred 14 through 3. The Arkansas Razorback got hot to start her final nine holes with birdies on three of the first four holes. She did lose a stroke with a bogey on No. 9 but grabbed it back with a birdie on No. 10 before parring the final two holes of her round.
The biggest jumps of the day came from Molly Smith, Rianne Malixi and Macy Pate. Smith and Malixi responded to their first round scores of 78 with a 68 and 69 respectively. Pate responded to her opening round 76 with a 69 on the second 18 holes.
Smith, now at two over par, bogeyed just two holes while picking up six birdies after bogeying six times and carding a birdie once on Tuesday. Malixi (three over) birdied four times and bogeyed once in her second round.
Pate started with a bogey on No. 10 but grabbed birdies on three of the next five holes. However, her round’s potential was limited thanks to a double bogey on 17. She tore through the front nine after that with birdies on four holes and recorded one bogey. Pate finished the second round tied for fourth place at one over with groupmate Megan Meng.
Meanwhile, Tuesday’s No. 1 and 2 in the Forever 49 division now sit tied for first at seven over par. Defending champion Terrill Samuel shot 75 to take advantage of Martha Leach’s 76 for the tie atop the leaderboard.