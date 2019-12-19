NEW YORK — This was not survive and advance.
This was just survive.
And when it was over, Miami coach Jim Larranaga could appreciate what he and his team went through.
“Just a heck of a college basketball game,” Larranaga said after Chris Lykes made two free throws in the final four seconds to lead Miami to a 78-77 win over Temple on Tuesday night in the third game of the inaugural Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational.
Lykes led Miami (7-3) with 17 points. Keith Stone scored 13 points, Kameron McGusty added 12 and 10 rebounds, and Dejan Vasiljevic and Rodney Miller Jr. each had 11 points.
Vasiljevic entered the game needing four points to break the 1,000-point barrier at Miami.
“DJ has been with us for four years. I can tell you from the day he arrived he’s one of smartest, hardest working, best shooters, great leader, great competition I’ve been around,” Larranaga said of Vasiljevic. “He is the consummate teammate.”