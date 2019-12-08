SYDNEY — Matt Jones coped best with difficult afternoon conditions Saturday at the Australian Open for a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
Jones, who led by one stroke after the second round, had a three-round total of 13-under 200 at The Australian Golf Club. American Cameron Tringale was in second after a 69.
Jones said he had no idea what score t would take to win on Sunday.
“It depends on what the conditions are like; just try not to make a double and a triple on the front nine like I did last time and make it a little easier,” he said.
Japanese amateur Takumi Kayana and Louis Oosthuizen, who both shot 70, and Paul Casey, who had a 71, were tied for third at 9-under, four strokes behind.
Casey fell out of the lead with a double-bogey six on the par-4 ninth after hitting into a green-side bunker and with a difficult lie to exit.