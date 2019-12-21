McCann Racing will compete in the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge with Michael McCann Jr. and Britt Casey Jr. co-driving the #8 Audi R8 LMS GT4.
McCann Racing and their drivers are welcoming the new challenge the IMSA GS class offers. Previously, both drivers fought for Championships in the TCR class and now they will both take a step-up in the highly competitive GT4 category. Preparations for the 2020 season began shortly after the finish of the Motul Petit Le Mans weekend in October. The team has worked non-stop planning the January season kick-off.
McCann Racing brings more than 20 years of motorsport experience and a storied racing history. The team’s racing history is complemented by their strong affiliation with Audi Sport customer racing. Their experience includes GT3, GT4, and TCR race cars all bearing Audi’s four rings emblem.
Dan Fiffick, Team Manager at McCann Racing, stated, “We are all extremely excited to have such young and talented drivers for this upcoming 2020 season for our first time as a team in the Michelin Pilot Challenge. Britt and Michael will continue to build their success as drivers and as a team for their first full season together. As a team, we are all working hard to prepare for the new change of running as an IMSA team. However, I have full confidence that we will continue to succeed, as we always have in the past with the challenges of a new series.”
Michael McCann Jr., who piloted the #3 Audi RS 3 LMS TCR car in TC America last year, ended the season with 2 poles (Watkins Glen and Road America) and 3 overall victories by sweeping the weekend at Watkins Glen and another victory at Virginia International Raceway earlier in the season.
Michael McCann Jr. said, “This year I’ll be driving alongside Britt Casey Jr. in an Audi R8 in the GS class. I’m excited to make the step up from TCR to GT4 and am looking forward to racing my second year with Audi. Britt’s an accomplished driver in this series so I have full confidence in my co-driver and with the help of the McCann Racing team, it should be a good year for us. ”
Britt Casey Jr. secured the first TCR Championship in 2018 and ran a partial season in IMSA TCR in 2019 which featured 2 pole positions, 3 podiums, 1 win. As a senior Marketing Major at Miami University’s Farmer School of Business, Britt will be graduating in May of 2020. While remaining busy during the final stretch of his business degree, Britt is relishing the opportunity to return to full-time IMSA competition.
The inaugural 2018 IMSA TCR champion said, “The 2020 season will be very productive for our new GS program. The team brings knowledge and experience from both the Audi R8 LMS GT3 and GT4 race cars which will make the transition to IMSA fairly seamless. As a team made up of true American Midwest racers, it is awesome for me to be a part of this program as a driver. Michael and I have really enjoyed our time working together in the past and we share a passion for the Audi R8’s driving characteristics. I’m confident that we will complement each other as co-drivers very well.”