SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell’s dunk changed everything.
With the Jazz trailing by seven in the fourth quarter, Mitchell drove down the lane and rose up to jam the ball in traffic over Nikola Vucevic. The highlight-reel play awoke a moribund offense and energized the crowd, sparking a late spurt that sent Utah past the Orlando Magic 109-102 on Tuesday night.
“On a play like that you can’t lay it up, you’ve got to go up there and try and dunk it,” Mitchell said. “I really don’t know how it happened. I didn’t dunk in warmups. I just didn’t have any legs.”
But he found plenty of energy when Utah needed him most. Mitchell finished with 30 points, including eight as the Jazz (16-11) closed the game on a 19-5 run for their third victory in a row.
“The guys kept their focus. There was no hanging their heads,” coach Quin Snyder said. “We didn’t let those mistakes pull us apart, but they brought us together and that’s what the game at the end reflected.”
Bojan Bogdanovic scored nine of his 30 points during the decisive surge, and Joe Ingles had 16 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.
Bogdanovic and Mitchell’s two-man game was unstoppable down the stretch as they became the first Jazz duo to score 30 points each in a game since Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer did it in 2008.
“When it gets to six minutes and under, Bogey doesn’t miss. To have that type of confidence … it makes our team so much better and we missed that at times last year,” Mitchell said.
Bogdanovic feels the same way.
“There’s a great, great connection between us ... especially at the end of games,” he said.
D.J. Augustin had 22 points off the bench, including 14 in the fourth quarter, and Evan Fournier added 19 for the Magic, who fell to 12-15.
“The game was there for us to take it. We just didn’t make plays in the last three minutes. It (stinks) because we fought our way back,” Vucevic said.