MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This time, Ja Morant and Memphis landed the final punch against Miami.
Morant had 20 points and 10 assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 118-111 victory over the Heat on Monday night.
Jonas Valanciunas finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis won for the fourth time in five games. De’Anthony Melton scored 16 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15.
The Grizzlies also played Miami in their season opener on Oct. 23, losing 120-101 when the Heat rallied in the fourth quarter. The Heat put together another big finish Monday night, but the Grizzlies responded with their own push.
Miami had won four of five, including three overtime victories. Jimmy Butler had 25 points and eight assists, and Tyler Herro scored 22 points.
“Our (man) defense was pretty poor all the way through,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The zone defense gave us a little bit of life. I don’t know if it was because it got them out of rhythm or because we were just more active.”
Jones finished with 15 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo recorded his sixth straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
The Heat complete a three-game road trip tonight in Philadelphia.