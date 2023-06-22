Main Photo

Argentina's Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Next year's Copa América in the United States will kick off on June 20 and the final will be played on July 17.

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday and said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.

