Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson (45) celebrates with teammate Josh Allen (41) after he sacked Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel.

 ERIC CHRISTIAN SMITH/AP PHOTO

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams, with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason.

Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of their first eight games remain in the playoff hunt.

