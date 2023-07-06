Main Photo

A Just Stop Oil protester on court 18 throwing confetti on to the grass during Britain’s Katie Boulter’s first-round singles match against Australia’s Daria Saville on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships.

 ADAM DAVY/PA VIA AP

WIMBLEDON, England — Grigor Dimitrov was about to serve at Wimbledon when two environmental activists jumped out of the stands at Court 18 and disrupted his match by scattering orange confetti and puzzle pieces on the grass. His initial instinct Wednesday? Get involved and try to stop them.

“But then I also realized,” the three-time Grand Slam semifinalist said, “that’s not my place to do that.”

