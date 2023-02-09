Main Photo

Havnameltdown's trainer Bob Baffert, right, and jockey Juan Hernandez, left, react after their victory in the Grade II $200,000 San Vicente Stakes horse race.

 BENOIT PHOTO VIA AP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A total of 369 3-year-olds were made eligible to compete in this year’s Triple Crown series during the early nomination period.

Each of the horses was nominated through a $600 payment to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes. The Triple Crown opens May 6 with the Derby.

