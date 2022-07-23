Main Photo

Scott Piercy hits the ball at the 18th hole during the opening round of the 3M Open.

 ERICA DISCHINO/STAR TRIBUNE VIA AP

BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after a windy first round Thursday.

Tony Finau was two strokes back, with three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes, along with Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge.

