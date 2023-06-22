Main Photo

Venus Williams of the US celebrates defeating Italy's Camila Giorgi on day one of the Birmingham Classic tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

 JACOB KING/PA VIA AP

WIMBLEDON, England — Venus Williams is set to make her 24th appearance in the singles draw at Wimbledon after the 43-year-old American was given a wild-card entry on Wednesday.

Williams is a five-time Wimbledon singles champion and was a finalist at the grass-court major in 2017, two decades after her debut at the All England Club.

