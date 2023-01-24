Main Photo

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs against Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92).

 TONY AVELAR/AP PHOTO

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy rolled to his left and saw his first few options covered. At the last second, George Kittle broke free running deep, Purdy threw across his body and Kittle made a juggling catch that sparked San Francisco’s only touchdown drive.

That one big play proved to be enough to send the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game, thanks to a suffocating defensive performance.

