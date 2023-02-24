Main Photo

Lydia Ko of New Zealand watches her shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the LPGA Honda Thailand golf tournament.

 KITTINUN RODSUPAN/AP PHOTO

PATTAYA, Thailand — Jennifer Kupcho of the United States fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 to share the lead alongside four other golfers after the opening round of the LPGA Thailand on Thursday.

The crowded leaderboard was no surprise on the Pattaya Old Course: The average winning score over the past 10 years is 21 under par.

