Bernhard Langer watches tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open.

 TORK MASON/THE POST-CRESCENT VIA AP

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.

“Believe it or not, I had two three-putts and a hit a sand wedge from the middle of the fairway into the water hazard, which is painful when you think about that from 100 yards,” the 65-year-old German star said after his morning round.

