Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 5.

 CHARLES KRUPA/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Having silenced the TD Garden crowd and put the defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics on the brink of a second-round exit, 76ers players barely cracked a smile as they walked off the court.

“It’s not over. We have to get one more," Joel Embiid said. "All of us. We have to show up.”

