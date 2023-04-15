76ers Bucks Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, during the first half of the game April 2, in Milwaukee.

 JEFFREY PHELPS/ AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Can it be 40 years since Maurice Cheeks dunked and punctuated the Philadelphia 76ers’ sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers to win the 1983 NBA championship? Forty years since Moses Malone predicted a four-game sweep? Forty years since Julius Erving danced during a parade down Broad Street?

Since then, the 76ers have endured and trusted the Process. Charles Barkley came and went, so did Allen Iverson. There were some pretty good seasons, but mostly forgettable ones. The team hasn’t advanced past the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs since 2001.

