Main Photo

The No. 70 McLaren has two recent second-place finishes and Brendan Iribe leads the Bob Akin Award Standings.

 IMSA PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH – That sound you hear in the GT Daytona (GTD) class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship may just be the No. 70 Inception Racing McLaren 720S GT3 EVO picking up steam down the homestretch of the 2023 campaign.

In its first full WeatherTech Championship season after collecting the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup GTD title a year ago, co-drivers Brendan Iribe and Frederik Schandorff have put together a pair of second-place finishes in the last three races to move into third place in the GTD standings. And with it, they’ve solidified Iribe’s lead in the Bob Akin Award standings that grants an invitation to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans next June as the award’s biggest prize.

Recommended for you