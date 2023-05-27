Indy 500 Foyt’s Legacy Auto Racing

A.J. Foyt talks about the racing car models fans have gifted him, Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Waller, Texas. One of the greatest auto racing drivers in history has been forced to reflect upon in recent weeks during what usually is a time of joy. The month of May means the Indianapolis 500, the biggest race in the world, and it’s a crown jewel event that Foyt won a record-sharing four times.

 GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ/AP PHOTO

WALLER, Texas (AP) — A.J. Foyt was 15 when a boat that he and two friends were riding in capsized in a storm. The young Foyt clung tightly to a buoy until a fishing vessel found him, too late for one of the other boys that had already drowned.

Not long afterward, Foyt and some buddies were climbing towers and one of them grasped a power line and was electrocuted.

