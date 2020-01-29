SAN DIEGO — Jay Monahan was at Torrey Pines for the annual players meeting, most of it pertaining to the potential of a financial windfall for top players.
Five days later, after so much chatter and speculation, the possibility had moved close enough to reality that the PGA Tour commissioner felt compelled to return. After all, Tiger Woods was five shots behind. Monahan thought he should be there if Woods were to set the record with career win No. 83.
As for the rumors of a new golf tour targeting the top 48 players?
Odds of that happening might be a bit longer.
The concept of a world tour — the latest name is "Premier Golf League" — has been around for the better part of six years. Talk was renewed late last year when the British-based World Golf Group began making the rounds in the Bahamas and Australia, this time with an influx of capital from various sources, primarily Saudi Arabia.
Its idea is to invigorate golf by putting together 12 four-man teams that would be required to play 18 events — 10 of them in the U.S. — that feature 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start to fit a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize money would be $240 million, and the top player could earn as much as $50 million.
More pertinent were a few missing details.
Is there a broadcast partner? Corporate sponsors? Any commitments from players?
And the biggest question of all: Does it have Tiger Woods?
Because without Woods, it doesn't stand a chance.
Publicly, the PGA Tour and European Tour said they would not comment on any tour, real or imagined, except their own.
Monahan, however, found it worthy enough to send his players a memo late Monday afternoon for those who weren't at Torrey Pines, or those who had never heard of the concept until a question was raised at the end of the meeting.
In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, Monahan says no one from World Golf Group has contacted the PGA Tour. The tour's information is from players who were, and from golf industry partners.
Monahan mentioned the PGA Tour's financial strength and stability through longtime sponsorship and television deals that it will honor, and he reminded players of the releases required to play other tours. And then he made it clear the PGA Tour would not be working with Premier Golf League, as the group suggested was its intent.
"If the Team Golf Concept or another iteration of this structure becomes a reality in 2022 or at any time before or after, our members will have to decide whether they want to continue to be a member of the PGA Tour or play on a new series," the memo said.